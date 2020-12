Indian indices ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday led mainly by gains in IT and pharma stocks. The Sensex ended 453 points higher at 46,006 while the Nifty rose 138 points to settle at 13,466. Broader markets were in-line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

All sectors were in the green for the day. The Nifty IT index surged the most, up over 3 percent while the pharma index added 2 percent for the day. The Nifty Metal index was also up over 1 percent and the bank and auto indices gained 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

IDBI Bank: The share price of IDBI Bank fell over 11 percent on Tuesday after the allotment of 37.18 crore shares to its qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). In a meeting held on December 19, the firm approved the issue and allotment of the shares to the 44 eligible QIBs. The shares were issued at Rs 38.60, a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece.

SpiceJet: The stock fell nearly 4 percent after the government of India suspended flight services to the UK until December 31. The announcement was due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK which led to several nations restricting flight services to and from Britain.

Sadbhav Engineering: The stock jumped about 7 percent on BSE after it said it was declared the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for a project. The project is for the construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City dead-end including a ramp for depot entry near Dream City and 10 Stations for Surat Metro Rail Project," the company said.

PVR: The stock fell over 5.5 percent after the Maharashtra government imposed a 14-day-long night curfew from December 22.