Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels on Wednesday (December 16) led by gains in metals, pharma, auto and realty stocks amid positive global cues.

Sensex ended 403.29 points or 0.87 percent higher at 46,666.46, while Nifty gained 114.85 points or 0.85 percent to close at 13,682.70.

Broader indices outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ending more than 1 percent higher.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty rallied the most -- over 5 percent -- followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT. Nifty PSU Bank was the only to end in the red.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Burger King India: After a stellar debut on the bourses, Burger King India continued to gain with the share price of the quick services restaurant chain ended at an upper circuit of 20 percent at Rs 194.40. The current stock price is more than three times the issue price. The market-cap of Burger King India crossed Rs 7,300 crore. Burger King India shares were listed at a strong premium of about 90 percent on Monday.

Punjab National Bank: The stock price of Punjab National Bank settled 6.54 percent lower at Rs 37.90 on the BSE, a day after the lender's qualified institutions placement (QIP) opened. PNB's QIP opened on December 15 with the floor price set at Rs 37.35 per share. The bank aims to raise Rs 7,000 crore through the offer. The bank has taken approval from the board for raising Rs 14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP.

HG Infra Engineering Company: The shares of HG Infra Engineering ended 5.32 percent higher at Rs 234.50 apice on the BSE after the company was declared as L-1 bidder by Ircon International Ltd. The order includes civil works such as earthwork for railway formation, blanketing work, minor and major bridges, ROB, RUBs, FOBs, track-linking, station building and other service buildings, staff quarters.

Real Estate stocks: Stocks of real estate companies ended 1-11 percent higher lifting the Nifty Realty index more than 5 percent at close. The upmove was on the back of recovery sentiment in the realty sector. In the month of November some geographics like Mumbai registration for residential properties up by 67 percent YoY on higher festival demand and reduction in stamp duty, this was the highest-ever registration in the month.

On residential side presales numbers are back to pre covid period and continuously improving on back of new scheme from developer and reduction in taxes by state government. On the commercial side mall occupancy and footfall has also increased significantly but still below its pre covid levels.

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking expects the residential market to recover first in 2021 and then the commercial sector.