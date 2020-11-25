Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
From bankruptcy to multibagger: This stock rallied over 600% in 2020

Updated : November 25, 2020 02:40 PM IST

Smallcap firm Alok Industries has been a major multi-bagger in 2020. The firm rose as much as 618 percent to Rs 21.55 currently from Rs 3 in December 2019.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock at the beginning of 2020 would have turned into over Rs 7 lakh now.
Reliance Industries currently owns a 40.01 percent stake in the firm and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company's stake is at 34.99 percent.
