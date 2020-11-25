Market
From bankruptcy to multibagger: This stock rallied over 600% in 2020
Smallcap firm Alok Industries has been a major multi-bagger in 2020. The firm rose as much as 618 percent to Rs 21.55 currently from Rs 3 in December 2019.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock at the beginning of 2020 would have turned into over Rs 7 lakh now.
Reliance Industries currently owns a 40.01 percent stake in the firm and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company's stake is at 34.99 percent.