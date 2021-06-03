Market

From Adani Transmission to SAIL: Here's a list of top 10 midcap gainers of 2021 YTD

Updated : June 03, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Indian indices are trading at all-time highs and could further scale new heights. Rally in broader markets have been one of the reasons for this surge in Indian markets. The midcap index hit a new high earlier this week, further pushing investor interest in broader markets. So far this year, midcaps have outperformed benchmarks, rising over 24 percent compared to a 12 percent rise in the Nifty50. Let's take a look at the top-performing midcaps this year:

Pranati Deva

Adani Transmission | YTD Gains: 255.91% | CMP: Rs 1,557.80 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 437.70. The company's consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 256.55 crore in the March quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 58.97 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing. The total income of the company was Rs 2,875.60 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 3,317.51 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises | YTD Gains: 222.91% | CMP: Rs 1,546.75 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 479. The company reported a 282.2 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.95 crore in Q4 versus Rs 61.21 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter was at Rs 13,688.95 crore as compared with Rs 13,698.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | YTD Gains: 101.11% | CMP: Rs 72.20 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 35.90. The company is yet to report its March quarter results.

Adani Power | YTD Gains: 94.06% | CMP: Rs 96.45 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 49.70. The company posted a net profit of Rs 13.13 crore in Q4 mainly on account of higher revenues. It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the entire fiscal year (2020-21), the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,269.98 crore. It had reported a loss of Rs 2,274.77 crore in 2019-20.

JSW Energy | YTD Gains: 92.85% | CMP: Rs 130.85 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 67.85. The company is yet to report its March quarter results.

Container Corporation Of India | YTD Gains: 73.21% | CMP: Rs 691.20 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 399. The firm reported a 92 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 316.56 crore in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's consolidated profit rose 23 percent to Rs 500.61 crore as against Rs 405.70 crore in 2019-20. The company also reported a 23.5 percent rise in consolidated revenues for the March quarter at Rs 1,956.69 crore.

Steel Authority Of India | YTD Gains: 64.44% | CMP: Rs 121.85 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 74.10. The company is yet to report its March quarter results.

IDFC First Bank | YTD Gains: 64.37% | CMP: Rs 60.90 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 37. The lender reported a 78 percent jump in net profit at Rs 128 crore in Q4 as compared to Rs 72 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago. On the asset front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans as a percentage of gross loans as of March 31, 2021, increased to 4.15 percent from 2.60 percent from the year-ago period.

Bank of India | YTD Gains: 60.95% | CMP: Rs 78.30 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 48.65. The company is yet to report its March quarter results.

Jindal Steel & Power | YTD Gains: 49.84% | CMP: Rs 398.65 | Dec 31, 2020 price: Rs 266. The steel firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,900.5 crore, a jump of 23 times the net profit registered in the last year same period at Rs 82.13 crore, on the back of better steel prices, reduced interest expense and the company’s sales in the export market. For the whole financial year of 2021, the company’s consolidated net profit was at Rs 5526.93 crore as against a net loss of Rs 573 crore in FY20.

Published : June 03, 2021 03:54 PM IST