From a promising proposal to a 'closed chapter', a timeline of how LVB-Indiabulls Housing merger plan fell apart

The talk of Dalal Street, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) pose a brilliant example of the marriage of convenience. Both companies shook hands at a time when the liquidity crisis is at its peak and slowdown in loan disbursement is crippling the industry. The consolidation between the small-cap bank and the fastest growing mortgage lender comes to a halt after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the whole merger plan. The RBI had earlier also denied banking license to Indiabulls Group in 2013.

The merger halt comes after RBI put LVB in the PCA (Prompt Correction Action) framework in August. The amalgamation between the two entities was announced in April and the approval from RBI was sought on May 7. Since then both the companies have faced some serious flak in terms of earnings, credit ratings and outside allegations.

Since the date of the merger announcement, both listed stocks have slumped tremendously. Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 78.47 percent, while Lakshmi Vilas Bank slipped 71.24 percent in just 6 months.

Here’s a timeline of vital events that resulted in the downfall of both these stocks:

April 5: Lakshmi Vilas Bank merged into Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a share swap ratio of 0.:14:1.

June 21: The Competition Commission of India approved the proposed merger between IBHF and LVB.

July 29: BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Indiabulls group of Rs 1 lakh crore fraud.

August 16: Moody’s downgraded the company’s long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1, while changing its outlook to negative from stable.

August 28: IBHF reported muted Q1FY20 quarter, with net sales and net profit declining 4.56 percent YoY and 24 percent YoY respectively.

August 28: RBI places LVB under PCA due to high bad loans and insufficient capital.

August 30: LVB’s chief executive officer and managing director Parthasarathi Mukherjee resign.

August 31: ICRA has downgraded IBHF Rs 1.12 trillion long-term debt programme to AA+.

September 10: CRISIL has downgraded IBHF long-term debt instruments to AA+ from AAA.

September 17: RBI intensifies its “fit and proper” checks on the management of LVB and IBHF.

September 24: CARE Ratings revised the long-term ratings of IBHF to AA+ from AAA, the perpetual debt programme rating to AA from AA+ and reaffirmed short-term rating at A1+.

September 30: Delhi High Court decided to examine the allegations in a PIL by an NGO of financial irregularities, siphoning of funds and other violations against the company’s promoters. The stock nosedived 38 percent that day.

October 2: LVB’s independent director resigns from the bank citing personal reasons.