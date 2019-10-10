From a promising proposal to a 'closed chapter', a timeline of how LVB-Indiabulls Housing merger plan fell apart
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:14 PM IST
The RBI had earlier also denied banking license to Indiabulls Group in 2013.
The amalgamation between the two entities was announced in April and the approval from RBI was sought on May 7.
