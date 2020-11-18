Market From a failed union with Indiabulls Housing Finance, here's a timeline of how LVB got itself in the midst of a storm Updated : November 18, 2020 06:56 PM IST The bank has faced some serious flak in terms of earnings, credit rating downgrade and allegations. The apex bank has proposed DBS Bank India to merge with the lender while it's under moratorium. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.