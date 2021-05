Market

Friday's top brokerage calls: UPL, Asian Paints and more

Updated : May 14, 2021 09:02 AM IST

While JPMorgan is bullish on UPL after its March quarter earnings, Kotak has a 'sell' call on the stock. Brokerages are also mixed on Asian Paints after the Q4 results. Let's take a look at the top brokerage calls for today:

JPMorgan on UPL: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 760 per share. It expects positive earnings momentum to continue for the stock going ahead.

Kotak on UPL: The brokerage has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 650 per share. However, it raised FY22/23 EBITDA estimates by 10 percent/15 percent.

Goldman Sachs on Asian Paints: The brokerage has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,691 per share. For Q4, domestic volumes were in line while EBITDA beat estimates on lower costs, pointed the brokerage.

HSBC on Asian Paints: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,150 per share. It noted that the company gave an exceptional performance in FY21 despite disruption. Outlook for FY22 remains strong as well, added HSBC.

Jefferies on Asian Paints: The brokerage has a 'hold' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,400 per share. It added that the firm gained market share from organised as well as unorganised players.

Nomura on Lupin: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,399 per share. The brokerage believes high-risk or earnings-dilutive acquisition is a key risk for the pharma major.

CLSA on Lupin: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,080 per share. CLSA believes key positives are more than priced in for the stock.

