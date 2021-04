Market

Friday’s top brokerage calls: Titan, Hindustan Unilever and more

Updated : April 30, 2021 09:11 AM IST

Among brokerages, Citi remains Neutral on Titan as it is of the view that the valuation caps upside and the market is already factoring a sharp business recovery over FY22. Here are the top brokerage calls for today.

Morgan Stanley on Titan Company | The brokerage maintains an Equalweight call on Titan with a target price at Rs 1,358 per share.

Citi on Titan Company | Citi remains Neutral on Titan as it is of the view that the valuation caps upside and the market is already factoring a sharp business recovery over FY22.

JPMorgan on Titan Company | The brokerage firm maintains a Neutral call on Titan with a target price of Rs 1,665 per share. It believes that lockdowns put brakes on the growth momentum.

Jefferies on Titan Company | Jefferies said that the pandemic clouds the near-term outlook and FY22 is particularly tough for the company. It maintains Hold call with a target price of Rs 1,450 per share.

Jefferies on Hindustan Unilever | Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on the stock and expects margin to see an improvement in H2FY22.

Macquarie on Hindustan Unilever | HUL's profit was broadly in line with Macquarie's estimates. The brokerage firm has an Outperform call with a target price of Rs 2,700 per share.

Citi on Hindustan Unilever | Citi believes HUL is well-placed in uncertain times and raised overall EPS estimates up to 1%. Citi maintains a Buy rating.

Jefferies on Ambuja Cement | Jefferies maintains a Buy call on the stock with a TP of Rs 360 per share. It raised EPS estimates by 11-16%.

Morgan Stanley on Ambuja Cement | The brokerage house maintains an Overweight call on Ambuja Cement with a target price at Rs 370 per share.

Macquarie on Ambuja Cement | Macquarie has an Outperform rating on the stock. It said that the valuation is sustainable at current levels. Macquarie has a target of Rs 367 per share.

Morgan Stanley on Shriram Transport Finance | The brokerage said that the stock's valuations look attractive at current levels. It maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 2,000 per share.

Credit Suisse on Shriram Transport Finance | The brokerage house said that the Q4 results were strong as expected, while the risk-reward is attractive at current levels. It maintains an Outperform call with a target price of Rs 1,625 per share.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Exide | The brokerage firm maintains a Reduce call on Exide with a target price of Rs 180 per share.

