Friday's top brokerage calls: Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge and more

Kotak Institutional Equities on Bharat Forge: The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' rating on the stock for a target price of Rs 555. The company's EBITDA was above estimates led by stronger-than-expected revenue growth in exports, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. A strong recovery is expected in the CV and industrial segments led by higher demand, the brokerage said.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Eicher Motors: The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,340. It expects a swift recovery in the company's volume from the second half of FY22, but adds that valuation remains expensive.

Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors: The brokerage has retained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,145. Morgan Stanley said the company's gross profit per unit rose 9 percent QoQ, which is the highest among original equipment makers, reflecting better pricing power. The CEO's departure and the company's limited visibility on production in the near term will be an overhang for Eicher Motors, it added.

JPMorgan on Tata Steel: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,810. The company reported its highest ever quartery EBITDA and PAT despite volume being hit by the second wave of the pandemic, according to JPMorgan. Tata Steel's debt declined further on a QoQ basis even after a substantial working capital build, it added.

CLSA on Tata Steel: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,750. The company's standalone profitability continues to surprise on the upside, according to CLSA. The impact on the company's free cash flow due to the increase in working capital could be transient, it added.