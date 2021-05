Market

Friday's top brokerage calls: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and more

Updated : May 28, 2021 09:08 AM IST

Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' call on Sun Pharma while CLSA and Morgan Stanley are bullish on the stock after its March quarter earnings. CLSA is bearish on Eicher Motors but Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the stock. Here's a look at the top brokerage calls for today:

Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma: The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 525 per share. Specialty sales missed estimates in Q4 should further decline, said the brokerage.

CLSA on Sun Pharma: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 850 per share. India sales grew 13 percent YoY but global specialty sales dipped 6 percent QoQ, it noted.

Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 705 per share. The company expects all-round sales growth in FY22, stated the brokerage.

CLSA on Eicher Motors: The brokerage has an 'underperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,600 per share.

Jefferies on Eicher Motors: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,250 per share. It cut FY22/23 EPS estimates by 13 percent/3 percent.

Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 3,198 per share. It is bullish on the back of the potential benefits of digitisation and value engineering.

Credit Suisse on Page Industries: The brokerage maintains a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 30,000 per share. It expects the margin to revert to the 20-22 percent range from FY22.

