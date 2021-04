Market

Friday's top brokerage calls: ITC, NMDC and more

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Among brokerages, Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on ITC while Credit Suisse raised the target for NMDC. However, Citi and CLSA have mixed views on Wipro despite the IT major reporting the best fourth quarter in 10 years. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

Morgan Stanley on ITC: The brokerage maintains an 'overweight' call on the stocks with a target at Rs 250 per share. The company plans to have 100 percent recyclable/reusable plastic packaging by 2030, it noted.

Credit Suisse on NMDC: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock with the target raised to Rs 186 per share from Rs 162 earlier. It also raised EPS estimates for the stock as it finds co trading at an inexpensive valuation.

Credit Suisse on Steel: The brokerage expects further price hikes in domestic prices of steel. It prefers Tata Steel and JSPL in the sector.

Macquarie on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 320 per share.

Citi on Wipro: The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'buy' after the earnings announcement and raised its target to Rs 510 per share from Rs 460 earlier. It added that valuations are at a 30 percent and 18 percent discount to TCS and Infosys.

CLSA on Wipro: The brokerage maintains an 'underperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 450 per share. Given an elevated valuation, it retains the 'wait and watch' stance.

