Friday's top brokerage calls: GAIL, consumer durables and more

Updated : April 09, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Among brokerages, Jefferies initiated coverage on GAIL with a 'hold' call and a target of Rs 145 per share. Meanwhile, Nomura is positive on consumer durables as the strong primary sales momentum in Q3 sustained in Q4 as well. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

Jefferies on GAIL: The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'hold' call and a target at Rs 145 per share. It said that transmission is likely to see strong growth on gas availability and unified tariffs.

Nomura on Consumer Durables: The brokerage noted that the strong primary sales momentum in Q3 sustained in Q4 as well. It maintains Crompton as its top pick in the sector on strong brand equity. It also likes Havells on economic recovery, wide portfolio and market share gains.

Jefferies on Autos: The brokerage notes that the auto industry wholesales held up well in Q4. It expects profit to rise 2-3 times YoY for M&M, Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi. It added that profit may grow 2-15 percent YoY for TVS and Eicher Motors.

Jefferies on Building Materials: The brokerage said that the building materials sector is on course to report another strong quarter. It added that cement price hikes and operating leverage will help.

CLSA on Cement: The brokerage said that the uptick in cement prices is fairly priced in, further uptick hinges on earnings trajectory. Profitability of cement companies would be key, given the expensive valuations, it added.

CLSA on NTPC: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 150 per share. It added that stock is at attractive valuations with dividend yield above the 10-year bond.

