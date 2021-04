Market

Friday's top brokerage calls: Bajaj Auto, IT stocks and more

Updated : March 19, 2021 09:11 AM IST

Among brokerages, Nomura and JPMorgan are bullish on Bajaj Auto after the company raised its dividend payout policy. Meanwhile, HSBC likes Infosys and HCL Tech in the IT space. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

CNBCTV18.com

Nomura on Bajaj Auto: The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 4,403 per share. The sharp increase in payout ratio will improve return on equity, added the brokerage.

JPMorgan on Bajaj Auto: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with the target at Rs 4,400 per share. It said that the dividend payout to 90 percent is a welcome move.

HSBC on IT: The brokerage said that it continues to like the sector with stocks tracking mid-teens FY22 revenue growth. It has 'buy' calls on Infosys and HCL Tech.

Morgan Stanley on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target of Rs 760 per share. External validation of valuation to Africa Mobile money business is a value unlocking step, it noted.

CLSA on Prestige Estates: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 360 per share. It expects strong rental growth and a healthy yield on the firm's upcoming rental portfolio.

