Fresh COVID curbs: Liquor cos, D-Mart could hurt; Dabur, Britannia may gain, says Credit Suisse

The fresh set of COVID-related restrictions in some states will impact consumption, but in a way different from the one seen during the first wave of the pandemic, according to a research note by Credit Suisse.

What is different this time is that the restrictions have been imposed only in select states and are not as extreme as the lockdown seen during March and April last year, the note said.

Last evening, the Maharashtra state government announced a strict weekend lockdown and announced other restrictions as well.

Credit Suisse expects "significant near term headwinds" for companies like Avenue Supermart, United Spirits and United Breweries. It expects Dabur to benefit, and companies like Tata Consumer and Britannia to see marginal gains.

"The silver lining Is that the pace of vaccination in India is picking up," the note said, adding that the majority of the consumers in large cities were likely to be vaccinated in the next few months.