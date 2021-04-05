Fresh COVID curbs: Liquor cos, D-Mart could hurt; Dabur, Britannia may gain, says Credit Suisse
Updated : April 05, 2021 08:05 AM IST
What is different this time is that the restrictions have been imposed only in select states and are not as extreme as the lockdown seen during March and April last year
Consumer goods companies have asked their teams to be prepared so as to ensure that supply chains, distribution of goods and manufacturing function smoothly.
