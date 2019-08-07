#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Bonds

Fragile calm returns to Asian stock markets as yuan steadies

Updated : August 07, 2019 06:53 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent in early trade after tumbling 8.26 percent in the previous eight sessions. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26 percent.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.30 percent and MSCI's broad gauge of stocks across the world rose 0.50 percent, its first gain in seven sessions.
Kudlow said on Tuesday the Trump administration wants to continue trade talks with China and is still planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September.
Fragile calm returns to Asian stock markets as yuan steadies
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV