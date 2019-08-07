Fragile calm returns to Asian stock markets as yuan steadies
Updated : August 07, 2019 06:53 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent in early trade after tumbling 8.26 percent in the previous eight sessions. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26 percent.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.30 percent and MSCI's broad gauge of stocks across the world rose 0.50 percent, its first gain in seven sessions.
Kudlow said on Tuesday the Trump administration wants to continue trade talks with China and is still planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September.
