Market
FPIs turn sellers for the first time in 10 days, offloading Rs 114 crore
Updated : December 25, 2019 07:14 AM IST
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned sellers for the first time in 10 days, offloading Rs 114 crore worth of shares on Tuesday.
In the last 7 trading sessions, FPI inflows to the bourses amounted to nearly Rs 6,500 crore.
However, FPIs remain net buyers for the month of December, buying shares worth Rs 6,500 crore and selling shares worth over Rs 5,700 crore.
