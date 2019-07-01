#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
FPIs remain net buyers for 5th month in a row, pump Rs 10,384 crore in June

Updated : July 01, 2019 07:40 AM IST

Foreign investors infused a net amount of Rs 10,384 crore into the Indian capital markets in June and remained net buyers for the fifth month in a row on expectations of continued economic reforms.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net of Rs 2,272.74 crore in equities and Rs 8,111.80 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 10,384.54 crore in June, according to the depositories' data.
So far in 2019, the FPIs have invested a net cumulative amount of Rs 87,313.22 crore since January, the data showed.
Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

