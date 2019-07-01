Market
FPIs remain net buyers for 5th month in a row, pump Rs 10,384 crore in June
Updated : July 01, 2019 07:40 AM IST
Foreign investors infused a net amount of Rs 10,384 crore into the Indian capital markets in June and remained net buyers for the fifth month in a row on expectations of continued economic reforms.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net of Rs 2,272.74 crore in equities and Rs 8,111.80 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 10,384.54 crore in June, according to the depositories' data.
So far in 2019, the FPIs have invested a net cumulative amount of Rs 87,313.22 crore since January, the data showed.
