#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

FPIs remain in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 crore in August so far

Updated : August 12, 2019 06:54 AM IST

Continuing with their selling spree, foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 9,197 crore in just seven trading sessions in August due to unconducive domestic and global factors.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 11,134.60 crore from equities while pumping in Rs 1,937.54 crore into the debt segment during August 1-9, taking the total net withdrawal to Rs 9,197.06 crore.
In the preceding month, FPIs were net sellers in the Indian capital markets (equity and debt) to the tune of Rs 2,985.88 crore.
FPIs remain in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 crore in August so far
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150

Kerala rains: 42 dead, over 1 lakh in relief camps

Kerala rains: 42 dead, over 1 lakh in relief camps

Royal Enfield launches its cheapest variant; prices start at Rs 1.12 lakh

Royal Enfield launches its cheapest variant; prices start at Rs 1.12 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV