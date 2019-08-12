Market
FPIs remain in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 crore in August so far
Updated : August 12, 2019 06:54 AM IST
Continuing with their selling spree, foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 9,197 crore in just seven trading sessions in August due to unconducive domestic and global factors.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 11,134.60 crore from equities while pumping in Rs 1,937.54 crore into the debt segment during August 1-9, taking the total net withdrawal to Rs 9,197.06 crore.
In the preceding month, FPIs were net sellers in the Indian capital markets (equity and debt) to the tune of Rs 2,985.88 crore.
