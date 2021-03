The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in more than Rs 2.75 lakh crore ($37 billion) in the Indian equity market during FY2020-2021. This is the highest ever investment by foreign investors into Indian equities in the last two decades.

As per the data available on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), such huge FPI inflows in Indian equities were in 2012-13 at Rs 1.40 lakh crore, followed by Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2014-15 and almost the same amount in 2009-10 and 2010-11. In the US dollar term, the country received over $20 billion FII inflows in fiscal 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2012-13.

This has led to a sharp rally in the equity market with the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty gaining almost 70 percent during the year. This was the best performance for the indices in the last 11 years.

Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors (DII) have remained net sellers during the fiscal 2021. DIIs have sold around Rs 1.38 lakh crore in Indian equities this fiscal.

A major reason behind the massive foreign capital inflow has been the sustained fund infusion by global central banks to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economies and the governments announcing huge stimulus packages, specially in the US. The weak dollar and low valuation of stocks also helped the inflows.

The emerging markets have seen a massive gush of liquidity and India has been a key beneficiary. Faster than expected economic recovery in India, progress over coronavirus vaccination, strong corporate earnings and stimulus measures by the government have helped address key issues concerning economy and, hence, this has attracted foreign capital into the domestic equity market, analysts said.

However, the FPI flows have moderated in recent months. which according to analysts can be attributed to profit-booking as markets remained at elevated levels.

FPI inflows in equities during March were at around Rs 11,000 crore as against over Rs 25,000 crore in February. The month of November and December witnessed inflows of more than Rs 60,000 crore in Indian equities.

spike in US 10-year bond yield impacted sentiments and may have triggered profit-booking.