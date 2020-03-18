  • SENSEX
Updated : March 18, 2020 01:46 PM IST

During February, the FPIs have bought Rs 24 billion worth retail sector stocks, Energy sector saw buying of Rs 13 billion and Telecom Rs 7 billion.
So far in March, FPIs have sold equities worth $4.5 billion and bond outflows exceed $4 billion.
Systematic outflow from equities as an asset class via ETF route is negative for all emerging markets including India flows.
FPIs pull $4.5 billion from stocks in March so far after buying selectively in February

