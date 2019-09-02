Market
FPIs net sellers for second straight month, pull out Rs 5,920 crore in August
Updated : September 02, 2019 06:42 AM IST
Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,920 crore from the Indian capital markets in August.
According to the latest depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net amount of Rs 17,592.28 crore from equities and pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,672.26 crore in the debt segment.
FPIs had infused a net Rs 10,384.54 crore in June, Rs 9,031.15 crore in May, Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February into the Indian capital markets.
