Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Market Stocks
Market

FPIs net sellers for second straight month, pull out Rs 5,920 crore in August

Updated : September 02, 2019 06:42 AM IST

Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,920 crore from the Indian capital markets in August.
According to the latest depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net amount of Rs 17,592.28 crore from equities and pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,672.26 crore in the debt segment.
FPIs had infused a net Rs 10,384.54 crore in June, Rs 9,031.15 crore in May, Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February into the Indian capital markets.
FPIs net sellers for second straight month, pull out Rs 5,920 crore in August
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV