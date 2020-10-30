Market FPIs, mutual funds prefer small-caps over mid-caps, says report; both cut weight in large-caps Updated : October 30, 2020 03:20 PM IST Two sectors that saw an increase in weights by FPIs were healthcare and staples, as per the report. The recent slip in the banking index has made FPIs take a step behind and cut their weightage by 110 bps to a multi-quarter low of 9 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.