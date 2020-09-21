FPI flows focused on primary issuances; banks, consumer discretionary attract most attention

The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have deployed a relatively high $6 billion in the month of August into Indian stocks. The recent share sale by many listed companies and reducing interest rates have attracted the foreign investors’ money into Indian equities.

Data suggests the higher proportion of the flows went into absorbing primary issuances. Around 63 percent of net FPI flows in August 2020 were into primary issuances

Source: ICICI Securities Research

Compared to other EMs, which witnessed FPI outflows, India outperformed in terms of inflows. The domestic institutional investors (DII) too had positive flows towards primary issuances although the secondary flows continued to be negative with outflows of $1.5 billion.

Also read: FPI equity inflows: Indian outperforms other Emerging Markets with $6 billion and counting

Source: ICICI Securities Research

According to a report by ICICI Securities, FPIs were buyers across sectors, except for selling in consumer staples (Rs 800 crore) and telecom (Rs 100 crore). Top bought sectors were Banks (Rs 9,200 crore), Consumer discretionary (Rs 2,100 crore), and Auto (Rs 1300 crore) and Pharma (Rs 1300 crore).

Source: ICICI Securities Research

As a percentage of prior FPI AUM in the sector, the largest buying was seen in Media with 3.3%, Consumer discretionary at 2.3 percent, Metals 2.2 percent, Airlines and retail 2 percent. Selling in consumer staples and telecom amounted to 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent of prior holding.

Sector churn was visible in Mutual Fund portfolios, while they were marginal net buyers at Rs 500 crore, the report said.

Meanwhile, top bought sectors by MFs were private banks, IT with Rs 2,800 crore each, other financials at Rs 2,400 crore and Telecom Rs 1,000 crore. MFs top sold sectors were energy (Rs 1,800 crore), consumer staples and discretionary (Rs 1,400 crore each), Metals (Rs 1,400 crore) and auto (Rs 1,100 crore).

In August, MF flows into mid-cap stocks improved further while outflows were largely seen from Large caps and marginal selling in small caps

“Significant outperformance of small (+9%) and midcaps (+ 5%) over NIFTY50 in August is continuing into September (+6% and +3% respectively) especially post the SEBI circular on Multi Cap funds which cannot be ignored by Institutional investors,” ICICI Securities report said.

Source: ICICI Securities Research

The brokerage believes that the small and midcap category could attract institutional flows in an environment of continued global liquidity post the new ‘flexible inflation targeting’ framework of the US Federal Reserve, valuation discount (although reducing) post the significant underperformance of small and midcaps to large caps since Jan’18.