Four more IPOs are lined up before March 2020: Here are the details
Updated : December 17, 2019 02:28 PM IST
At least one more firm will launch its IPO this month. Prince Pipes and Fittings’s Rs 500 crore IPO will be open for subscription from December 18 to December 20.
Equitas Small Finance Bank, EaseMyTrip and SBI Cards are other IPOs that are expected to come before March 2020.
