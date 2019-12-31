Four key market strategies to keep in mind before investing in FY21
Updated : December 31, 2019 04:53 PM IST
The brokerage in its report said that it expects the Nifty constituent additions such as insurance, AMC etc to drive up the overall multiples of the index.
Only quality companies in midcaps and large caps have outperformed the markets, which will continue to stay.
The brokerage firm in its report advised that the investment in PSU stocks should be made selectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more