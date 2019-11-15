#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Fortis Healthcare shares tumble 17% after SC holds Singh brothers, company guilty of contempt

Updated : November 15, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Fortis Healthcare shares tank over 17 percent on Friday after Supreme Court holds Singh brothers, Fortis healthcare guilty of contempt.
The Apex court said Malvinder and Shivinder Singh can 'purge' contempt by depositing Rs 1,175 crore each.
SC has also refused to lift stay on IHH Healthcare open offer for Fortis.
