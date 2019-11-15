Market
Fortis Healthcare shares tumble 17% after SC holds Singh brothers, company guilty of contempt
Updated : November 15, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Fortis Healthcare shares tank over 17 percent on Friday after Supreme Court holds Singh brothers, Fortis healthcare guilty of contempt.
The Apex court said Malvinder and Shivinder Singh can 'purge' contempt by depositing Rs 1,175 crore each.
SC has also refused to lift stay on IHH Healthcare open offer for Fortis.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more