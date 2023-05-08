Foreign investors turn net buyers of Indian equities in 2023

While healthy macro data and reasonable valuations make Indian equities more promising than its peers, multiple block deals including that of GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group companies boosted foreign flows further, taking the year-to-date tally to positive.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities for the year 2023 as they bought shares worth a little over $2.7 billion over the past seven sessions.

While healthy macro data and reasonable valuations make Indian equities more promising than its peers, multiple block deals including that of GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group companies boosted foreign flows further, taking the year-to-date tally to positive.

The swing in FPI numbers is coming after they remained net sellers to the tune of $ 4.3 billion during the first two months of the year. Nevertheless, strong flows from foreign funds along with better-than-expected earnings from select heavyweights aided the Indian market to outperform its Asian peers in April.

The benchmark Nifty50 gained as much as 4.1 percent in April, marking its best performance in five. The index has surged as much as eight percent from its March lows.

The net profits of the 26 Nifty companies that have declared their March quarter results so far have risen 10 percent year-on-year, fueled by financials. Five companies — Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and TCS — have contributed 121 percent of the incremental year-on-year accretion in earnings.

"The EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 remain largely unchanged at Rs 816 and Rs 976 (v/s Rs812 and Rs 978 earlier), respectively, as downgrades in Technology are offset by upgrades in BFSI and Automobiles," wrote Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a recent note.

Month FPI flows into equity ($ billion) January 2023 -3.66 February 2023 -0.64 March 2023 1.82 April 2023 1.92 May 2023* 1.27 Total 0.71

*Up till May 08

Source: Bloomberg

Foreign portfolio investors, who deployed $1.92 billion in Indian stocks in April, bought another $1.3 billion worth of shares so far in May, taking the year-to-date purchase in 2023 to $707 million. That compares with offloading of $18.4 billion worth of shares during the same period last year.

Among the emerging markets, South Korea attracted the highest foreign flows of $6.3 billion in 2023, which was followed by Taiwan, with an inflow of $5.5 billion. Thailand and the Philippines witnessed outflows to the tune of $1.8 billion and $ 527 million, respectively so far this year.