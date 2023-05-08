English
Foreign investors turn net buyers of Indian equities in 2023

By Yoosef K  May 8, 2023 9:11:51 PM IST (Published)

While healthy macro data and reasonable valuations make Indian equities more promising than its peers, multiple block deals including that of GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group companies boosted foreign flows further, taking the year-to-date tally to positive.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities for the year 2023 as they bought shares worth a little over $2.7 billion over the past seven sessions.

The swing in FPI numbers is coming after they remained net sellers to the tune of $ 4.3 billion during the first two months of the year. Nevertheless, strong flows from foreign funds along with better-than-expected earnings from select heavyweights aided the Indian market to outperform its Asian peers in April.
