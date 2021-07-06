Force Motors stock price vaults over 17% on strong June sales

Force Motors' share price rallied over 17 percent on Tuesday after the domestic auto major’s total auto sales more than doubled in June. The company's June auto sales jumped 124 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,925 units versus 860 units sold in June 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the total sales surged 32 percent from 1,460 units sold in May 2021.

The stock rose as much as 17.5 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,426 on the BSE.

The company's domestic sales came in at 1,501 units, up 107 percent YoY. Meanwhile, exports jumped 216 percent to 424 units in June 2021 over the same month of the previous year.

Force Motors is engaged in the manufacturing of light commercial vehicles (LCV) and utility vehicles and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on the design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

In total domestic sales, SCV & LCV sales were at 787 units while UV, SUV & Tractors domestic sales came in at 714 units. Meanwhile, the firm exported only 1 unit of UV, SUV & Tractors and export of SCV & LCV was recorded at 423 units in the month.

Force Motors posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.67 crore in the March quarter against a profit of Rs 6 crore in the year-ago quarter. For FY21, the net loss came in at Rs 111.86 against a profit of Rs 50 crore in FY20.

"The last quarter of FY21 was also impacted severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both revenue and profitability for the year were severely impacted, resulting in a loss in FY21. Also, with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, the impact will continue to affect the business of the company in the coming quarter," Force Motors said.