For FY23, NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 24, 2023 6:49:16 PM IST (Published)

Shares of NTPC Ltd ended at Rs 170.95, up by Rs 1.35, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said the company paid the interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore on February 24, 2023, for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend paid is 42.50 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC said in a statement. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividends.
Also Read: Sonata Software's largest acquisition ever to become 1/6th of overall topline going forward
For the financial year 2021-22, NTPC paid an interim dividend of Rs 3,878.67 crore. The dividend paid is 40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Under the ministry of power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 percent of the total electricity produced in the country.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
