Footwear brand Campus Activewear likely to launch IPO early next year: Report

Indian casual sports and footwear brand, Campus Activewear, has decided to go public by early next year as the company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore with the rollout of its initial public offering (IPO), reports said.

The top management of the budget sports shoe brand is likely to meet investment bankers this week to discuss the process of the IPO rollout, according to an Economic Times report.

Besides, the company is expected to hire bankers in a month's time to facilitate a smooth public listing, the newspaper report said quoting sources.

The report adds that the promoters and investors of the company are likely to dilute some of their holdings in the issue.

Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear, told ET that while it is 'too early to comment on any specifics on valuation, size and structure', the management is considering 'listing the company in the medium to long term.'

Campus is backed by private equity fund TPG Growth and the Havells Group’s QRG Enterprises Ltd also holds a minority stake in the company. However, both QRG and TPG are yet to comment on the proposed Campus IPO rollout.

After more than two decades of its launch, Campus remains a popular brand in the country, clocking a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent over FY15-FY21. The brand holds a 15-20 percent market share of the sports and leisure shoe market in India estimated to be Rs 10,000 crore.

While Campus was launched in 1997, its predecessor, Action, was founded by HK Agarwal in 1983. The Action brand went on to become a household name in the casual and sports footwear segment in India. Later, its legacy was taken forward by Campus.