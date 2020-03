The sustained hammering down of equities amid a sharp decline in economic activities due to the coronavirus outbreak has led the Indian stock market tumble to multi-month lows. The benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are trading near levels seen three years ago.

This steep correction, analysts believe, has caused a correction in a lot of stocks that were previously looking expensive.

One such sector that was looking fairly expensive before the correction are FMCG stocks.

The Nifty FMCG index has fallen more than 23 percent from its 52-week highs.

This fall is driven by an across-the-board fall in Hindustan Unilever (down 20 percent), Nestle India (22 percent), Britannia Industries (33 percent), Jubilant Foods (38 percent) Colgate (32 percent) and Dabur (20 percent) from their 52-week highs. Cigarette major ITC, which has a sizeable FMCG business, has fallen 48 percent.

Having said that, FMCG stocks continue to trade at a premium to the market.

But analysts said the stock correction over the past one month has resulted in significant improvement in risk-reward for some stocks. And amid the prevailing situation of fear due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FMGC sector seems to be safer than other sectors.

According to analysts, grocery retailers could see strong growth in the short-term from pantry-filling. As consumers are stocking up daily needs products such as soaps, hand wash and hand sanitizer, packaged food and staple companies such as Britannia, Nestle India, Godrej Consumers Products, HUL may witness higher sales.

However, Titan may suffer in the short-term due to lower wedding functions.