FMCG companies outperform Nifty in the last two decades Updated : May 25, 2021 15:29:25 IST While the Nifty has returned 11.4 percent Cagr, the market cap weighted performance for eight FMCG companies stood at 14.2 percent CAGR over the last two decades. HUL consistently underperformed during 2002-10, broadly performed in-line during 2010-16 and has been the best performing stock from 2017-20 in the FMCG basket. ITC outperformed through 2000-07 but is the only stock that has actually declined on an absolute basis during 2017-20 on tobacco/ESG concerns. Published : May 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST