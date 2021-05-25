  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

FMCG companies outperform Nifty in the last two decades

Updated : May 25, 2021 15:29:25 IST

While the Nifty has returned 11.4 percent Cagr, the market cap weighted performance for eight FMCG companies stood at 14.2 percent CAGR over the last two decades.
HUL consistently underperformed during 2002-10, broadly performed in-line during 2010-16 and has been the best performing stock from 2017-20 in the FMCG basket.
ITC outperformed through 2000-07 but is the only stock that has actually declined on an absolute basis during 2017-20 on tobacco/ESG concerns.
FMCG companies outperform Nifty in the last two decades
Published : May 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement