FM Nirmala Sitharaman hopes stock market will turn positive on Monday

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed confidence that equity markets, which saw heavy selloffs in on the Budget day, will turn positive on Monday as the market comes in the full force. Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 tumbled about 2.5 percent as experts believe the Union Budget failed to address markets’ expectations.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 987.96 points or 2.43 percent to end at 39,735.53, while the Nifty50 index closed 318.30 points or 2.66 percent lower at 11,643.80 dragged by selling across the board.

According to Sitharaman, the stock markets were not in full force on Saturday. Many wings within the stock markets weren't functional, she noted.

The rupee and bond markets were not open on Saturday and will resume trading on Monday.

"On Monday, I am very confident the stock market will understand every aspect of what I have said in this budget and the kind of push that I have given for bond market, for deepening the bond market, for strengthening the bond market and making sure that India understands that there is one world out there which has still not been exploited fully," the FM clarified.

Major sectors in the stock markets were in the red in trade today. Nifty Realty suffered the biggest fall after Budget 2020 did not meet the infrastructure sector’s expectations.

While higher infrastructure spend was one of the top items on the budget wishlist, the allocations for the sector have not been satisfactory. This has led to an 8 percent fall in the Nifty Realty index in today's session.

Soothing investor worries, the finance minister, in an interview with Network 18, said that she is ready to 'frontload' the money if needed. "Rs 100 lakh crore for the next five years but I have said the moment there is a requirement, I am ready to frontload it. The first line itself is I am willing to frontload it. I have given the pipeline," she stated.

She added that the pipeline investment numbers have been very clearly put Rs 22,000 crore have already been given for those two companies, which are going to do long-term investment in infrastructure funding.