Market FM Nirmala Sitharaman hopes stock market will turn positive on Monday Updated : February 02, 2020 10:47 AM IST Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed confidence that equity markets, which saw heavy selloffs in on the Budget day, will turn positive on Monday as the market comes in the full force. The BSE Sensex tumbled 987.96 points or 2.43 percent to end at 39,735.53, while the Nifty50 index closed 318.30 points or 2.66 percent lower at 11,643.80 dragged by selling across the board. Many wings within the stock markets weren't functional, she noted.