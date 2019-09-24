Five stocks account for 50% of Nifty's gains in last two sessions

The Nifty 50 index on the National Stock Exchange advanced 895.4 points, or 8.36 percent, in the last two sessions after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced corporate tax reforms.

Many stocks on the 50-share index have seen large gains in percentage terms during the rally. In terms of contribution to the Nifty's gains, HDFC Bank has been the big outperformer and has contributed nearly 18 percent of the Nifty gains.

In cricketing terms, HDFC Bank has played a brilliant knock and with its batting partner ICICI Bank has pulled up the Nifty by near 29 percent.

The top five stocks have contributed to more than 50 percent of the gains and the top 10 have contributed 75 percent of the gains.

Among others, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Larsen and Toubro contributed between 50 to 80 points.

However, the Nifty's advances were capped by losses in IT heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Shares of Infosys fell nearly 7 percent and TCS fell over 4 percent on the back of strong rupee, dragging the Nifty by 75 points.