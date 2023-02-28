Nuvama initiates coverage on Five-Star Business Finance, projects 31% potential upside

Nuvama expects Five Star warrants to trade at a premium to the sector given the company’s strong growth outlook, superior asset quality, and proven execution.

Wealth management services provider Nuvama Institutional Equities expects a 31 percent jump in the share price of non-banking financial service company Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. on the back of its strong asset growth rate and a projected over 3.6 times expansion in its book value by the fiscal year 2025.

The brokerage in a report dated February 27, 2023, said that it has started coverage of Five-Star Business Finance with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 710 for the next 12 months.

Five Star shares rose by more than 2.2 percent to hit a high of Rs 540.15 per share on BSE in intraday trade on Tuesday following the report.

Attributing to a Crisil report, Nuvama stated that Five-Star Business Finance’s market opportunity in secured, small loans to unbanked small entrepreneurs is huge at Rs 22 trillion against its low market share of 2.7 percent.

Nuvama expects Five Star warrants to trade at a premium to the sector given the company’s strong growth outlook, superior asset quality, and

proven execution.

Small-ticket loans, branch expansion, strong underwriting, and collections are the key success factors, according to the report.

Five-Star Business Finance is a non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

The shares of the company were listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 21, 2022, after an IPO. The company’s promoters and investors raised Rs 1,588.5 crore through the offer-for-sale route. The stock has gained over 10 percent since its listing.

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance ended 0.93 percent higher at Rs 535.95 on Tuesday.