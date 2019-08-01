Five out of seven IPOs floated this year fell significantly in July

In the first two weeks of July, the seven initial public offerings (IPOs) floated this year had surpassed the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. However, it looks like the tables have turned by the end of the month as these seven companies that floated IPOs fell significantly along with the benchmark indices.

Out of seven companies that floated IPOs, five delivered disappointing returns and only two managed to deliver positive returns in July. Metropolis Healthcare surprised the market by rising 4.90 percent in July, during the time when all its peers and other companies that floated IPOs were beaten down.

Furthermore, Chalet Hotels was another company that did not deliver negative returns but remained neutral by rising only 0.69 percent in July.

Companies that saw negative returns in July were Rail Vikas Nigam (-15.82 percent), Polycab (-9.90 percent), Neogen Chemicals (-8.25 percent), IndiaMART (-7.54 percent) and MSTC (-2.66 percent).

Neogen Chemicals that saw the most growth after its arrival in the exchanges rose about 61 percent in two months but fell 8 percent last month. Even RVNL remained the best-performer among its IPO peers but saw the same fate as Neogen and slipped the most in July, by 15.82 percent.

Interestingly, Metropolis Healthcare remained the least competitive stock earlier. But now, the company has delivered the highest returns of 4.90 percent in July despite the bloodbath that brought the markets down.