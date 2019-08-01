Market
Five out of seven IPOs floated this year fell significantly in July
Updated : August 01, 2019 03:16 PM IST
Seven IPOs introduced this year are in red now, declining more than the benchmark indices.
Metropolis Healthcare surprised the market by rising 4.90 percent in July.
Neogen Chemicals that saw the most growth after its arrival in the exchanges rose about 61 percent in two months but fell 8 percent last month.
