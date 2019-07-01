Market
Five of top-10 firms add Rs 36,839 crore in market capitalisation; SBI leads
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:00 AM IST
Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 36,839 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI leading the pack.
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the other companies which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.
The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,485.38 crore to Rs 6,68,555.19 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 9,398.59 crore to reach Rs 3,78,194.61 crore.
