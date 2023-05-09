Firstsource Solutions shares gain most in over two years to hit a 52-week high

Its mortgage business contributed 9 percent to the overall revenue, and the management is of the view that the worst is behind for that particular business vertical.
Firstsource Solutions reported its earnings for the March quarter last week on May 4, posting a sequential revenue growth in the January-March quarter after witnessing three consecutive quarters of decline.
The company’s net profit declined 10.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 141.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 158 crore in the previous quarter.
Firstsource has guided for a constant currency growth of 2-5 percent on a year-on-year basis in the financial year 2024, along with earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) margin of 11-12 percent for the year.
The company's EBIT margin guidance of 11-12 percent for financial year 2024 comes against a guidance of 9.4 percent in the previous year.
Its mortgage business contributed 9 percent to the overall revenue, and the management is of the view that the worst is behind for that particular business vertical.
Shares of Firstsource Solutions are trading 11.3 percent higher at Rs 128.15.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10
May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it
May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read