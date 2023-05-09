Firstsource Solutions shares gain most in over two years to hit a 52-week high

Its mortgage business contributed 9 percent to the overall revenue, and the management is of the view that the worst is behind for that particular business vertical.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. surged over 10 percent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high. The business process management company surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 123.3 per share, which it hit in February this year.

The stock has gained 22 percent over the last 12 months has nearly quadrupled over the last three years.

Firstsource Solutions reported its earnings for the March quarter last week on May 4, posting a sequential revenue growth in the January-March quarter after witnessing three consecutive quarters of decline.

The company’s net profit declined 10.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 141.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 158 crore in the previous quarter.

Firstsource has guided for a constant currency growth of 2-5 percent on a year-on-year basis in the financial year 2024, along with earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) margin of 11-12 percent for the year.

The company's EBIT margin guidance of 11-12 percent for financial year 2024 comes against a guidance of 9.4 percent in the previous year.

Its mortgage business contributed 9 percent to the overall revenue, and the management is of the view that the worst is behind for that particular business vertical.

The management expects mortgage revenue to be at the same run-rate as of the March quarter, while anticipating moderate growth in the second half of the financial year.

For the April-June quarter, the company's revenue is likely to decline between 1-2.5 percent.