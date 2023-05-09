English
Firstsource Solutions shares gain most in over two years to hit a 52-week high

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023

Its mortgage business contributed 9 percent to the overall revenue, and the management is of the view that the worst is behind for that particular business vertical.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. surged over 10 percent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high. The business process management company surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 123.3 per share, which it hit in February this year.

The stock has gained 22 percent over the last 12 months has nearly quadrupled over the last three years.

Firstsource Solutions reported its earnings for the March quarter last week on May 4, posting a sequential revenue growth in the January-March quarter after witnessing three consecutive quarters of decline.

