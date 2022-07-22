    Home

    Finolex Industries appoints Ajit Venkataraman as CEO from August 1, 2022

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
    Finolex Industries has appointed Ajit Venkataraman as chief executive officer of the company with effect from August 1, 2022.

    Finolex Industries Ltd, the largest manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings, on Friday said it has appointed Ajit Venkataraman as chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from August 1, 2022.
    Venkataraman is an MBA from the University of Michigan and brings in 27 years of rich experience across the US, India & South East Asia.
    He comes with diverse industry experience both national and global, and an impressive track record of delivering performance consistently through the years.
    Venkataraman has been instrumental in running multicultural organisation in the automobile and logistics industry. His strength lies in strategic planning, managing JVs, new market entry, business turnaround, product development, and management.
    He was previously associated with some prominent companies like Tecumseh, Kearney, Tata Motors & APM Terminals Inland Services Asia, and Greaves Cotton Ltd.
    Shares of Finolex Industries ended at Rs 139.95, up by Rs 0.40, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
