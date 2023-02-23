The Right Spark: Finolex Cables shares surge nearly 30% so far in 2023, hit 52-week high

Notably, the stock has gained nearly 28 percent in the past month after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the December quarter.

Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd., a leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, surged 8 percent in trade on Thursday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks.

The stock climbed as much as 8.1 percent in intraday trade to hit a high of Rs 714.65 per share on Thursday on the BSE.

Notably, the stock has gained nearly 28 percent in the past month after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the December quarter.

The company’s revenue during the December quarter jumped 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,150 crore. Net profit also increased 42 percent to Rs 135 crore compared to a year ago while operating profit stood at Rs 174 crore up 37 percent.

The company’s operating margins also expanded by 110 basis points to 12.3 percent in the December quarter compared to the year-ago quarter due to lower volatility in copper prices.

After the earnings, global equity research firm Jefferies said that the stock was undervalued given its potential. It advised investors to 'buy' Finolex Cables shares with a target price of Rs 710 apiece (a target that has already been met).

Earlier, in December 2022, sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the Finolex Cables stock was seen buying interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Dealers suggested that settlement of the family tussle would be a key monitorable for the stock going ahead.

Shares of Finolex Cables are trading 8.37 percent higher at Rs 716.85.