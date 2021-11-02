Fino Payments Bank IPO subscribed 96% so far on final day

Fino Payments Bank's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 65 percent so far on Tuesday, the third and final day of the bidding process.

By 12:09 pm on November 2, the fintech company's initial share sale received bids for a total of 1.1 crore shares as against the issue size of 1.2 crore shares on offer -- a subscription of 96 percent, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the second day of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 87 per cent, receiving bids for 99.9 lakh shares, data showed. The retail investor category was subscribed 4.7 times, and the portion reserved for non-institutional investors 10 per cent.

The IPO - which opened for bidding on Friday - will close on Tuesday, November 2. Shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 560-577 apiece in multiples of 25.

While 75 percent of the IPO is reserved for the QIB category, 15 percent is for non-institutional investors and 10 percent for retail investors. The company plans to utilise proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its Tier–1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

On Thursday, Fino Payments Bank said it had garnered Rs 539 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated a total of 93.4 lakh equity shares to 29 anchor investors at Rs 577 apiece, aggregating to Rs 538.8 crore.

Fino Payments Bank or FPBL is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging Indian market with its digital-based financial services. Fino Payments Bank offers a range of financial products and services.

The company is a fully-owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech, a pioneer in technology-enabled financial inclusion solutions. Fino Paytech is backed by investors including Blackstone, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and International Finance Corp.