    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Fineotex Chemical secures specialty chemical order worth Rs 150 crore

    Fineotex Chemical secures specialty chemical order worth Rs 150 crore

    Fineotex Chemical secures specialty chemical order worth Rs 150 crore
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The new order and new volume expansion will allow it to target and focus on the FMCG industry and niche segments within it, to drive future growth.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Fineotex Chem share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Fineotex Chemical Ltd. secured a specialty performance chemical order from a leading FMCG company on Tuesday. The value of the order is said to be worth Rs 150 crore. The order will be executed at the company's facility in Ambernath.


    The company attributed the order to its focus on contract performance and efforts to build long-term global relationships with customers.

    It expects the new order to allow further exploration in partnerships within the global FMCG market for the supply of cleaning and hygiene products.

    Additionally, Fineotex has also expanded capacity at its Ambernath facility by an additional 21,000 tonnes, taking the total capacity to 1.04 lakh tonnes per annum. The expansion will help the company cater to future potential orders as well.

    The facility is equipped with the latest new-generation infrastructure with modern amenities which are essential to produce chemicals in a sustainable way.

    The company intends to focus on FMCG and niche segments to drive future growth opportunities.

    No information has been shared on the capital expenditure undertaken by the company to expand capacity at the Ambernath unit.

    The company's shares ended at Rs 340.45, up 0.96 percent. 

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Fineotex Chemical

    Previous Article

    The Future of Tax: Modernizing Tax Function to Keep up With the Times

    Next Article

    Globus Spirits shares tank after September quarter profit falls 60%

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng