IT sector is in focus on the back of a few brokerage notes.

According to Credit Suisse, HCL Technologies is now trading at a 29-year high valuation discount to Wipro. HCL Technologies has outperformed Wipro in terms of its growth metrics for the last 10 years and is likely to do so for the next two years, which is why Credit Suisse believes that this valuation discount to Wipro is unwarranted.

Citi has initiated coverage on two midcap IT names, Coforge and L&T Technology. Citi believes, well-managed tier-II and mid-tier Indian IT companies will perform better than the largecap names in terms of growth metrics for the next two years.

However, the upside potential remains limited because valuations are close to 31 times forward, which is much higher than the mean valuation.

Citi has initiated a ‘neutral’ rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 4,165 and, a ‘sell’ rating on L&T Technology with a target price of Rs 2,635.