Financials outperforms in 14 of 19 top world markets but underperforms in India YTD

Updated : May 27, 2021 09:27:00 IST

MSCI World Financials has outperformed MSCI World by 12.5 percentage points (ppt) YTD.
However, India is one of a few markets, with Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Brazil where it underperformed.
Financials have underperformed MSCI India 1.6 ppt YTD.
Published : May 27, 2021 09:27 AM IST

