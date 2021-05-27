Financials outperforms in 14 of 19 top world markets but underperforms in India YTD Updated : May 27, 2021 09:27:00 IST MSCI World Financials has outperformed MSCI World by 12.5 percentage points (ppt) YTD. However, India is one of a few markets, with Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Brazil where it underperformed. Financials have underperformed MSCI India 1.6 ppt YTD. Published : May 27, 2021 09:27 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply