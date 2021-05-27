Financials outperforms in 14 of 19 top world markets but underperforms in India YTD

Financial stocks have outperformed their country benchmarks in 14 of the top-19 world markets so far this year, as per a CLSA report. India, however, has underperformed owing to concerns over the second wave of the COVID-19, the global brokerage added.

CLSA pointed that on a YTD basis, financials have rank outperformed in most large markets in the world. Notably, MSCI World Financials has outperformed MSCI World by 12.5 percentage points (ppt) YTD.

The biggest outperformance of financials versus respective country benchmarks has been in Korea (+17.1ppts), the US (+16.6pts), Japan (+15.2pts) and France (+10.8ppts), it added.

Investors see financials as one of the best reflation trades as economic growth recovers and this has been the core reason for outperformance, it added. The reflation trade is the name given to the bet that assets that benefit from a strengthening economy and a pickup in inflation will outperform safer and steadier ones.

India is one of a few markets, along with Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Brazil, where this trade has not worked, CLSA said. Financials have underperformed MSCI India 1.6 ppt YTD.

"This underperformance of financials in India may be seen as odd, since India has many high-quality, respected names in the sector. Moreover, Indian banks are coming out of a multi-year credit cycle, which should lower credit costs drastically," explained CLSA.

It added that uncertainty on economic normalisation due to the second COVID-19 wave also weighed on the space but the further said that recent peak in the wave should return investor focus to economic normalisation in the coming months. This, along with a continued rise in vaccination pace, should pave the way for gradual lockdown relaxation and eventual economic normalisation by August-September, CLSA stated.

Interestingly, the bank index bottomed within days of the first COVID-19 wave peak in September 2020 and it topped out within days of the bottom of active case numbers in February 2021. Notably, in this brief period of fewer than five months, banks outperformed indices by 40 ppt.

It also noted that currently banks’ relative valuations are below the historical average and the overweight of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is at multi-year lows in India.

"Overweight of FIIs in banks fell to a fresh multi-year low of 7.7 ppt in April 21, which suggests one of the lightest FII positioning in the sector in many years. Overweight of even domestic mutual funds (MFs) in banks is much lower than in the heydays of 2019," the report stated.

Despite the underperformance in 2021, the brokerage remains positive on the banking space. It believes that top large-cap banks have surplus provisions to offset balance-sheet risks from the second wave.