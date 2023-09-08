CNBC TV18
Financials gain ahead of RBI's decision on additional cash reserve ratio

RBI introduced the ICRR of 10 percent on deposits collected by banks between May 19 and July 28. The removal of this newly introduced  ratio has kept banks could bring significant relief to financial institutions, but the actual outcome remains uncertain.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Sept 8, 2023 12:30:50 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Most banking stocks, on Friday, traded higher ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR).

Share Market Live


The Nifty PSU Bank index is trading 0.15 percent higher, with 50 percent stocks trading in the green. UCO Bank, which is up 3.2 percent, is the top index gainer followed by Central Bank (0.64%) and Indian Overseas Bank (0.61%). On the other hand, Union Bank (-0.85%), Maharashtra Bank (-0.71%) and Punjab & Sind Bank  (-0.62%) are the top index losers.
Barring IDFC First Bank, all 11 Nifty Bank stocks were in the green. The index was trading up over half a percent, or 250 points, above the 45,000 mark.
Among the private sector lenders, Bandhan Bank was last trading 1.47 percent higher, while City Union Bank shares were up 1.29 percent. On the other hand, shares of RBL Bank, the top Nifty Private Bank index loser, were trading 1.63 percent lower.
Financial stocks are contributing 38.2 percent to the Nifty 50 index upside.
RBI introduced the ICRR of 10 percent on deposits collected by banks between May 19 and July 28. The removal of this newly introduced  ratio has kept banks could bring significant relief to financial institutions, but the actual outcome remains uncertain.
Cash reserve ratio is the proportion of money banks are required to set aside, either as cash or as a deposit with the central bank, instead of lending further.
