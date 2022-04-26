Cross
FIIs sold $5 billion worth Indian shares for sixth month in a row

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
Sustained selling of shares by FIIs has been a key dampener on Dalal Street since October, the month that saw the last of a chain of all-time highs in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. FII have already net sold Indian shares worth more than Rs 35,900 crore so far in April - a sixth straight month of more than Rs 35,000 crore in FII outflows for Dalal Street, data shows.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth more than Rs 35,000 crore ($4.6 billion) each month from November through April so far, according to provisional exchange data. As of Monday, net sales by FIIs stood at Rs 35,945.9 crore for the month so far.
Sustained selling of shares by FIIs has been a key dampener on Dalal Street since October, the month that saw the last of a chain of all-time highs in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.
A near one-sided rally in the Indian market - sending Sensex and Nifty breaking a series of records - driven by liquidity came to an end in October 2021.
As of Monday's closing levels, both benchmarks are around nine percent below their all-time highs, touched in October 2021.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, have been broadly net purchasers of shares on the Street, providing a cushion to the main indices.
DateNet sale/purchase
FIIDII
Apr 25-3,302.851,870.45
Apr 22-2,461.721,602.35
Apr 21-713.692,823.43
Apr 20-3,009.262,645.82
Apr 19-5,871.693,980.81
Apr 18-6,387.453,341.96
Apr 13-2,061.041,410.85
Apr 12-3,128.39870.01
Apr 11-1,145.20-486.5
Apr 8-575.04-16.51
Apr 7-5,009.621,774.70
Apr 6-2,279.97622.92
Total-35,945.9220,440.29
