Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) cut weights in banks, materials, NBFCs and healthcare to push up their positioning in IT, staples, energy and discretionary in April 2021, according to CLSA.

“On a MoM basis in April 2021, FIIs cut relative weights in banks, materials, NBFCs, healthcare and communication services to fund their weight additions in IT services, consumer staples, energy, discretionary and utilities,” CLSA said in its latest report.

FIIs turned net sellers in April, selling equities worth $1.3 billion, after six consecutive months of strong inflows. They have sold shares worth another $0.9 billion in the first half of May 2021.

The 'overweight' stance of FIIs on banks is now at a multi-year low, while their 'underweight' stance on materials is at a multi-year high, according to CLSA.

Their 'underweight' stance on energy is now at a multi-year low, said the brokerage.

The relative weight in NBFC, healthcare, communication services fell by 21 bps, 10 bps and 9 bps, respectively, as per the CLSA report.

The biggest relative gainer was IT services, where the 'underweight' stance fell by 49 bps MoM to 3.5 ppt, its lowest in 11-months. FIIs' 'underweight' calls on energy contracted to a new multi-year low of 2.3 ppt (+21 bps MoM). The 'underweight' calls for staples were at a 14-month low of 2.9 ppts (+25 bps MoM), according to CLSA.