FIIs raise stake in 32 Nifty50 firms in March quarter; DII stake in Nifty-500 at seven-quarter low Updated : May 12, 2021 01:36:56 IST FIIs increased weights in two-thirds of the sectors (Telecom, Metals, Consumer Durables, Real Estate, and Cement), while DIIs trimmed weights QoQ. DII holdings in Nifty stocks increased the most in BPCL, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, and SBI Life Insurance – by more than 1 percent on a QoQ basis. Published : May 12, 2021 01:36 PM IST